Councillors Advice Centres for August

Churchtown
Thursday, 25th August, BoxTree Kitchen for Queenscourt café, Manor Road/Cambridge Road, roundabout, from 10:30am to 11:30am.
Your local councillors John Dodd, Nigel Ashton and Jo Barton. Representing Crossens, Churchtown, and parts of Marshside. Meols ward includes more than 5,000 homes from the Plough roundabout to Roe Lane/Hesketh Drive.
Meols Ward Lib Dem Councillors John Dodd, Nigel Ashton and Jo Barton hold regular advice centres. We are there to meet you and discuss any Council problems you may have. No appointment necessary. Just pop in.Crossens: We are at St John's Primary School, Rufford Road, Crossens, every second Saturday in the month (except August) between 11am and 12 noon.