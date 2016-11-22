Councillors Fight Lloyds Bank Closure In Churchtown

 
 

A trio of Lib Dem councillors have launched a campaign to prevent the planned closure of the last traditional British bank in Churchtown.


Customers of Lloyds Bank have received letters informing them that their branch will close in May following the November closure of the nearby NatWest branch.

Cambridge Ward representatives Councillors Pat Keith and Sue McGuire together with Meols Ward Councillor John Dodd have started the campaign and visited the branch to talk to customers about the impending closure.

“Churchtown is a bustling area for shops and businesses and is attracting new ones all the time yet we learn of another bank branch closing its doors,” said Councillor Keith. “This would be a massive blow to the area and we must try to fight this plan and force the decision to be overturned.”

Councillor McGuire said:“This trend of bank closures in areas like Churchtown is extremely worrying and particularly hits elderly residents who find it very difficult  to travel quite long distances to use another branch. We also learn that there is now a threat to ATM machines which would only compound this problem.”

And Councillor Dodd said: “ This closure flies in the face of Lloyds mission statement which states: The Group is working to build a  stronger, more responsible business that will stand out by meeting the needs of families, businesses and communities across the UK. In short, the role of Lloyds Banking Group matters. “ The truth of the matter is that once again its profit before people.   I thinks it’s disgraceful.

One of the bank’s customers, Caroline Connolly, said: “I was extremely disappointed to learn of the planned closure.  The effect on my family and I will be significant because it means I will have to travel into the town centre to use the bank which only adds to expense and added time.”

In the letter to customers the manager of the Churchtown branch Damian Galuszka stated: “After a recent review of how customers use our branches in the Southport area we have made the decision to close the Churchtown branch. From May 23, 2017 onwards this branch will be closed I’m sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Posted by

Councillors Advice Centre - Thursday 26th January



 
Meols Ward Lib Dem Councillors John Dodd, Nigel Ashton and Jo Barton are holding their next advice centre in Churchtownn

We will be at BoxTree Kitchen for Queenscourt café, Manor Road/Cambridge Road, roundabout, from 10:30 to 11.30am on Thursday 26th January.

We will be there to meet you and discuss any Council problems you may have. No appointment necessary. Just pop in.

 We alo hold a monthly advice centre in Crossens, at St John's School, Rufford Road, Crossens every month (except August) on the second Saturday of the month from 11:00 am to 12:00.
Posted by

Merseyside Police, Meols Ward Newsletter

 
 

Merseyside Police: Meols Ward January - March Newsletter covering Crossens, Churchtown & Marshside.

Posted by

Councillors Advice Centre - Saturday 14th January





Meols Ward Lib Dem Councillors John Dodd, Nigel Ashton and Jo Barton are holding their next advice centre on Saturday 14th January from 11 am to 12 noon at St John's Primary School, Rufford Road, Crossens.

We will be there to meet you and discuss any Council problems you may have. No appointment necessary. Just pop in.

We also hold a monthly advice centre in Churchtown, at BoxTree Kitchen for Queenscourt café, Manor Road/Cambridge Road, roundabout, fourth Thursday of every month (except December) from 10:30 to: 11.30 am.

Posted by

Councillors Advice Centres for January





Crossens

Saturday, 14th January, St John's Primary School, Rufford Road, Crossens, from 11am to 12noon.

Churchtown

Thursday, 26th January, BoxTree Kitchen for Queenscourt café, Manor Road/Cambridge Road, roundabout, from 10:30am to 11:30am.

Posted by

Plot holders anger over price rise at 'disgraceful' allotments




Members of Moss Lane Allotments Associations are facing increased rents in the new year. A group of Southport allotment holders are digging in after being askled to pay a higher rate to rent their plots.

Members of Moss Lane Allotments Associations have been told by letter that lot rental will rise from £65 to £80 in the new year.

The association which manages the allotments has said that rent increase is inevitable and still offers greater value than council run plots.

One plot holder, Jim Marshall, has argued that a price hike is unfair as he believes the plots are not well enough maintained.
 
He said: "I understand the Association’s point that they have had increases imposed on them by Sefton Council but our objection is that the empty plots are not being maintained and are now overgrown, litter strewn and have become an eyesore.

"It is not exclusively vacant plots that have fallen into disarray. Some people fail to tend their plots yet no action is taken. Furthermore, these neglected plots become ideal territory for a profusion of weeds and their seeds blow onto the maintained plots, causing us extra work.”


The two councillors, Cllr Keith and Cllr Dodd, were contacted by Jim and visited the allotments for an on-site inspection.

Cllr Keith said: “Many of the vacant plots we saw were in a disgraceful condition and in these circumstances I can quite understand the feeling of the plot holders when they are asked for their rent to increase by a third.”

Councillor Dodd said: “It is often reported that there is a waiting list for allotments in this country and I was very surprised to see so many empty and neglected plots at Moss Lane. I think the association should sort this out.”

Bill Howarth, secretary of Moss Lane Allotments Association, had told members in a letter: “Our rents have remained unchanged for some considerable time despite big annual increases inflicted on our association by Sefton Council.

“Your committee have therefore had no alternative but to increase rents for 2017 to £80 for a full plot and £65 for a half plot.”

Posted by

A MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A HAPPY NEW YEAR



The Meols Ward Liberal Democrat Focus Team, John Dodd, Jo Barton and Nigel Ashton wishes everyone all the best throughout the festive season.

A MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A HAPPY NEW YEAR

Posted by

Councillors Advice Centre - Saturday 10th December



Meols Ward Lib Dem Councillors John Dodd, Nigel Ashton and Jo Barton are holding their next advice centre in Crossens.

We will be St John's Primary School, Rufford Road, on Saturday 10th December from 11 am to 12 noon.

We will be there to meet you and discuss any Council problems you may have. No appointment necessary. Just pop in.

We also hold a monthly advice centre in Churchtown, at BoxTree Kitchen for Queenscourt café, Manor Road/Cambridge Road, roundabout, fourth Thursday of every month (except December) from 10:30 to: 11.30 am.

Posted by

Councillors Advice Centre for December




Crossens

Saturday, 10th December, St John's Primary School, Rufford Road, Crossens, from 11am to 12noon.

Posted by

Campaign To Retain The A&E Service In Southport





Last Thursday (17th November), in Southport Town Hall, councillors supported a motion from local Lib Dem councillors who hope to bring the Council and residents to together to work to retain this vital local service. In the controversial ‘NHS Sustainability & Transformation Programme’ (STP) Southport’s A&E Department has been threatened with being downgraded rather than the current 24 hour coverage.

The campaign to retain the A&E service in Southport is being spearheaded by Southport Liberal Democrat councillors and John Pugh MP, who has a debate on the matter in Parliament today – but local elected representative are seeking involvement from all sections of the community.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats in Sefton, Councillor Sue McGuire who proposed the motion at the Council meeting on Thursday said.

“I’m delighted that the overwhelming majority of councillors supported our motion, with just the small Conservative Group voting against. Sefton Council now needs to work to ensure that residents are informed of the proposals which are likely to have a big impact on their local heath services. The Sustainability & Transformation Programme is an attempt to disguise cutbacks in the NHS which is being presented as if it were simply a ‘re-jig’ of services.

“The decisions and plans have been made behind closed doors with no input from patients, residents or local healthcare professionals. These proposals will impact on the health and wellbeing of all our communities.  They now need to be discussed honestly in the open with input and discussion from the people who will be affected.”

The secret plans for Southport & Ormskirk Hospital only came to light because the plans for Cheshire & Merseyside STP were leaked to the Liverpool Echo.

Councillor Tony Dawson, spokesperson on Health and Adult Care for the Lib Team team, says:

“The plans that I have seen clearly show a possible downgrading in A&E service at Southport. The people of Southport, Formby and West Lancashire must all work together to send a clear message to Health Chiefs that this is not an option for our town.”

There is an on-line petition which can be signed at www.southportsays.co.uk and paper copies will be available in shops and businesses shortly.

Posted by
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)
 