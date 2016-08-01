Councillors Advice Centres for September

Meols Ward Lib Dem Councillors John Dodd, Nigel Ashton and Jo Barton hold regular advice centres. We are there to meet you and discuss any Council problems you may have. No appointment necessary. Just pop in.

We are at St John's Primary School, Rufford Road, Crossens, every second Saturday in the month (except August) between 11am and 12 noon.We are at the BoxTree Kitchen for Queenscourt, 192 Cambridge Road (by the Manor Road roundabout) every fourth Thursday in the month (except December) between 10:30 am and 11:30 am.



