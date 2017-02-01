Councillors Advice Centres for March

 
 
 

 
Crossens

Saturday, 11th March, St John's Primary School, Rufford Road, Crossens, from 11am to 12noon.

Churchtown

Thursday, 23rd March, BoxTree Kitchen for Queenscourt café, Manor Road/Cambridge Road, roundabout, from 10:30am to 11:30am.

