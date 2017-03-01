Councillors Advice Centres for April

 
 
 
Crossens

Saturday, 8th April, St John's Primary School, Rufford Road, Crossens, from 11am to 12noon.

Churchtown

Thursday, 27th April, BoxTree Kitchen for Queenscourt café, Manor Road/Cambridge Road, roundabout, from 10:30am to 11:30am.

