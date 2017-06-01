Councillors Advice Centre - Saturday 10th June

Meols Ward Lib Dem Councillors John Dodd, Nigel Ashton and Jo Barton are holding their next advice centre on Saturday 10th June from 11 am to 12 noon at St John's Primary School, Rufford Road, Crossens.
We will be there to meet you and discuss any Council problems you may have. No appointment necessary. Just pop in.
We also hold a monthly advice centre in Churchtown, at BoxTree Kitchen for Queenscourt café, Manor Road/Cambridge Road, roundabout, fourth Thursday of every month (except December) from 10:30 to: 11.30 am.