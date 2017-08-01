Councillors Advice Centre for September

 
 
 
 
Crossens

Saturday, 9th September, St John's Primary School, Rufford Road, Crossens, from 11am to 12 noon.

Churchtown

Thursday, 28th September, BoxTree Kitchen for Queenscourt café, Manor Road/Cambridge Road, roundabout, from 10:30am to 11:30am.

