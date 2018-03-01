Councillors Advice Centre - Thursday 22nd March

Lib Dem Councillors John Dodd, Daniel Lewis, and Nigel Ashton are holding their next advice centre in Churchtown.
We will be at BoxTree Kitchen for Queenscourt café, Manor Road/Cambridge Road, roundabout, from 10:30 to 11.30am on Thursday 22nd March.
We also hold a monthly advice centre in Crossens, at St John's School, Rufford Road, Crossens every month (except August) on the second Saturday of the month from 11:00 am to 12:00.
We will be there to meet you and discuss any Council problems you may have. No appointment necessary. Just pop in.