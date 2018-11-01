Councillors Advice Centre for December

Crossens
Saturday, 8th December, St John's Primary School, Rufford Road, Crossens, from 11am to 12 noon.
We will be there to meet you and discuss any Council problems you may have. No appointment necessary. Just pop in.
Your local councillors John Dodd, Daniel Lewis and Nigel Ashton. Representing Crossens, Churchtown, and parts of Marshside. Meols ward includes more than 5,000 homes from the Plough roundabout to Roe Lane/Hesketh Drive.
Crossens: We are at St John's Primary School, Rufford Road, Crossens, every second Saturday in the month (except August) between 11am and 12 noon.