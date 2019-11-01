Councillors Advice Centres for December

Crossens
Saturday, 14th December, St John's Primary School, Rufford Road, Crossens, from 11am to 12 noon.
We will be there to meet and disscuss any issues or problems you may have. No appointment necessary, just pop in.
Your local councillors John Dodd, Daniel Lewis and Yaso Sathiy. Representing Crossens, Churchtown, and parts of Marshside. Meols ward includes more than 5,000 homes from the Plough roundabout to Roe Lane/Hesketh Drive.
