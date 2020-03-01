In view of the current concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus, we we have decided to postpone our advice centres for the time being.
Your local councillors John Dodd, Daniel Lewis and Yaso Sathiy. Representing Crossens, Churchtown, and parts of Marshside. Meols ward includes more than 5,000 homes from the Plough roundabout to Roe Lane/Hesketh Drive.
Lib Dem Councillors John Dodd, Yaso Sathiy and Daniel Lewis hold regular advice centres. We are there to meet you and discuss any Council problems you may have. No appointment necessary. Just pop in.Crossens: We are at St John's Primary School, Rufford Road, Crossens, every second Saturday in the month (except August) between 11am and 12 noon.