Councillors Advice Centres for November

 
 
 
 
Crossens

Saturday, 12th November, St John's Primary School, Rufford Road, Crossens, from 11am to 12noon.

Churchtown

Thursday, 24th November, BoxTree Kitchen for Queenscourt café, Manor Road/Cambridge Road, roundabout, from 10:30am to 11:30am.

Posted by
 