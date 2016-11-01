skip to main |
Crossens Village To Have A Christmas Tree After An Absence Of Over 20 Years
Local Councillors John
Dodd and Nigel
Ashton have thanked
Crossens Community Association for contributing £750 towards the installation
cost of a Christmas tree for the village.
The tree will be erected on
Wednesday the 23rd November in front of Crossens
Methodist
Church
in the heart of Crossens village. It is over 20 years since Crossens last had
its own community Christmas tree.
Councillor Nigel
Ashton said “I am
delighted that Crossens
Methodist
Church
have agreed that the Christmas tree can be installed in their grounds. We, as
local councillors, will pay the remainder of the cost from our Area Committee
allocation. We have also arranged to fund the lights, which will be exclusive
to the Crossens tree and can be reused in future years
Elaine Price, Chair of
Crossens Community Association said “We are very pleased to contribute towards
the Christmas tree. It shows organisations in the village working together for
the good of the local community”.