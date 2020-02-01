Councillors Advice Centre - Saturday 8th February

Crossens
Saturday, 8th February, St John's Primary School, Rufford Road, Crossens, from 11am to 12 noon.
We will be there to meet you and discuss any local issues or problems you may have. No appointment necessary, just pop in.
Churchtown
We also hold a monthly advice centre in Churchtown, at Botanic gardens cafe (Settle Inn), fourth Thursday of every month (except December) from 10.30 to 11.30am.
We will be there to meet and discuss any local issues or problems you may have. No appointment necessary, just pop in.