Councillors Advice Centre - Thursday 27th February

Lib Dem Councillors John Dodd, Daniel Lewis and Yaso Sathiy, are holding their next advice centre in Churchtown.
We will be at Botanic Gardens cafe (Settle Inn), from 10:30 to 11.30am on Thursday, 27th February.
We also hold a monthly advice centre in Crossens, at St John's School, Rufford Road, Crossens every month (except August) on the second Saturday of the month from 11:00 am to 12:00.
We will be there to meet you and discuss any Council problems you may have. No appointment necessary, just pop in.